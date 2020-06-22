Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Up 7.2%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.30, 15,845,772 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 29,006,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INO. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 992,487 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 333,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.