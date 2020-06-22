Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $87.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $63.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBP. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.42.
NYSE:IBP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.65. 327,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,091. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.77.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
