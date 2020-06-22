Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $87.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $63.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBP. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.42.

NYSE:IBP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.65. 327,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,091. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

