Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.34. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 2,522,800 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.63.

The company has a market cap of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 334.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.44% of Intec Pharma worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

