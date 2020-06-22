Interzone (ITZ) Reaches Market Cap of $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,322.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.48 or 0.02461570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.57 or 0.02483955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00463061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00692471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066729 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00544337 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

