Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $10.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.
IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Invesco from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th.
In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of IVZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. 17,773,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,795. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
