Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $10.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Invesco from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 2,808,522 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. 17,773,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,795. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

