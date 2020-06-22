Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Seagate Technology (STX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) in the last few weeks:

6/19/2020 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagate is expected to benefit from robust demand for 16-terabyte products, as production to higher volumes improves. Increasing traction for mass storage solutions across edge and enterprise markets is a tailwind. Moreover, rapid adoption of nearline solutions is likely to boost the top line in the quarters ahead. Higher HDD demand of mass capacity storage products from hyperscalers, driven by data growth at the edge and in the cloud, is a positive. Further, the company provided encouraging guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from its peers in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion in the near term. Moreover, the coronavirus outbreak is exerting pressure on Legacy market revenues.”

6/18/2020 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2020 – Seagate Technology is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagate is expected to benefit from robust demand for 16-terabyte products, as production to higher volumes improves. Increasing traction for mass storage solutions across edge and enterprise markets is a tailwind. Moreover, rapid adoption of nearline solutions is likely to boost the top line. Higher HDD demand of mass capacity storage products from hyperscalers, driven by data growth at the edge and in the cloud, is a positive. Further, the company provided encouraging guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from its peers in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion in the near term. Further, the coronavirus outbreak is exerting pressure on Legacy market revenues.”

5/12/2020 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2020 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – Seagate Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Seagate Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $60.00.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,708. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,494 shares of company stock worth $5,792,589. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

