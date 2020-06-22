Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ: TMUS) in the last few weeks:

6/16/2020 – T-Mobile Us was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – T-Mobile Us was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2020 – T-Mobile Us was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $110.00.

5/22/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

5/22/2020 – T-Mobile Us was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2020 – T-Mobile Us was given a new $123.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $103.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – T-Mobile Us was given a new $123.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $102.00 to $110.00.

5/1/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/29/2020 – T-Mobile Us was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

TMUS traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

Get T-Mobile Us Inc alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.