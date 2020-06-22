IoTeX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.84 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bgogo. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $27.98 million and $4.84 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.99 or 0.05470410 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031907 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013291 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Coineal, IDEX, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

