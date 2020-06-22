IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IQE presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:IQEPF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,352. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

