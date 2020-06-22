Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.95.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.87. The stock had a trading volume of 342,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.80.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

