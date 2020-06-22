JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.40 ($21.80).

DEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €18.60 ($20.90) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($24.27) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

JCDecaux stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching €17.48 ($19.64). 490,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($41.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.51.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

