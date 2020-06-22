Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JELD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Jeld-Wen from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.23.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.87. 805,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.83. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,966,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 990,502 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,934,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 41.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,178,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,144 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

