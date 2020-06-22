JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $11.40. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 20,210,400 shares trading hands.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

