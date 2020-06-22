JMP Securities Boosts Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $11.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of RC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $483.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.24 and a beta of 0.98. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

In other news, COO Gary Taylor purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ready Capital by 60.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 15.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

