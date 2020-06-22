Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Down 9.5% in June

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of JLL traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.39. 588,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

