JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Target Price to $13.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 84,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,472. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

