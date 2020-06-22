Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Up 11.3% in June

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,540,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JMIA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,789. The firm has a market cap of $452.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.92. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James cut Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

