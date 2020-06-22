JUST (JST) Achieves Market Cap of $7.38 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and $1.84 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.01853881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00172415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111144 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,433,850,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

