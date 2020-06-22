JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on exchanges. JUST Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.01854556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00172638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00111900 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

