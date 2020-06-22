Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Down 8.2%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s share price traded down 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.53, 1,153,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,232,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 12.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,588,000 after buying an additional 6,337,135 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,956,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 1,954,890 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,170,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,917,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

