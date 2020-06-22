Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kamada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Shares of KMDA stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,572. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $388.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.25.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.