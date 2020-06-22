Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kamada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of KMDA stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,572. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $388.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 20.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kamada by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

