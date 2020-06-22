Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on KPTI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $249,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $696,625. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.51. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

