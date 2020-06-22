KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $31.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of KB Home from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.97.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,784. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $2,955,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of KB Home by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

