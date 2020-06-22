KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other KBR news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB upped their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

KBR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.37. 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,852. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

