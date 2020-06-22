KickCoin (KICK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.05495562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00050384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031872 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013308 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

