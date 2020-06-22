KickToken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $391,033.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $391,033.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exmo, Dcoin and COSS. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.70 or 0.05476484 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031966 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013226 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004446 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,340,658,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,951,625,894 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Exmo, OOOBTC, TOKOK, Mercatox, ABCC, BitMart, Livecoin, YoBit, P2PB2B, KuCoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, COSS, Coinsbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

