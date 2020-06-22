Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Receives $146.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.70.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 88.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,985 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 123.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 24.2% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 92.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average is $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

