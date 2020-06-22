King DAG Price Tops $0.10 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One King DAG token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $4.95 million and $770,920.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.01854556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00172638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00111900 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,001,470 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

