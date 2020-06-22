Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,050,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 22,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after buying an additional 3,962,520 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,910,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,496,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,394 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,226,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,138,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

