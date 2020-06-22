Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.06. 457,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,346. Kirby has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,367.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,439,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after buying an additional 65,349 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 81.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,867,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,646,000 after buying an additional 1,283,415 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 10.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,155,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,057,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,176,000 after buying an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,342,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,358,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

