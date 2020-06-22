Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:KEX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kirby has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kim B. Clarke acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,367.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.