KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.57. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 133,142,336 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.
The company has a market cap of $54.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.
About KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)
Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.
