KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.57. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 133,142,336 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of $54.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 718.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.38% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

