KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $197.50

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.50 and last traded at $193.10, with a volume of 3330900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,796 shares of company stock worth $7,498,933. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 382.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

