Kleros Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.04 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Kleros has a market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $56,467.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001653 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000631 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,681,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

