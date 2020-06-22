KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0641 on Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $100,279.36 and $987.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007926 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

