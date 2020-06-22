Lake Street Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 338.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARAY. BidaskClub cut Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Accuray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of Accuray stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,727. The company has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a P/E ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 1.99. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Accuray by 950.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

