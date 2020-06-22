Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LAZY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 22,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,182. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Lazydays had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lazydays from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $763,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $777,875. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 453,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.