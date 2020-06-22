Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.70. 1,749,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

