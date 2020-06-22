Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Down 10.4% in June

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,017. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

