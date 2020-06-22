Lightning Bitcoin Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00014952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00462836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

