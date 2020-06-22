Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Up 18.8%

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price shot up 18.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.14, 10,344,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 628% from the average session volume of 1,420,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPCN. ValuEngine raised shares of Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Lipocine from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Lipocine Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lipocine by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,484 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

