LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 28.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,312. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

