LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.
In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,312. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
