LockTrip Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $9,569.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014725 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004832 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001035 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

