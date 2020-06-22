LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.38.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.06. 6,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.77.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 719.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

