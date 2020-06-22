Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.26

Loomis AB (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Loomis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nordea Equity Research raised Loomis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Loomis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $551.49 million for the quarter. Loomis had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 7.63%.

About Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and commercial enterprises, as well as public sector.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.