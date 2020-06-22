Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) Trading Down 16.8%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)’s stock price dropped 16.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.18, approximately 37,730,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 76,885,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

