Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) Trading Down 16.8%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)’s stock price dropped 16.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.18, approximately 37,730,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 76,885,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:LK)
Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.
