MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Short Interest Update

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2,572.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of MMYT traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 700,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

