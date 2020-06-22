MakeMyTrip (MMYT) and The Competition Critical Analysis

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MakeMyTrip to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MakeMyTrip and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 1 0 1 0 2.00 MakeMyTrip Competitors 210 827 1362 55 2.51

MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.27%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 8.05%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -28.39% -11.55% -9.62% MakeMyTrip Competitors -21.58% -19.95% -7.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MakeMyTrip and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $486.01 million -$167.76 million -11.09 MakeMyTrip Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 21.36

MakeMyTrip’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MakeMyTrip. MakeMyTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MakeMyTrip peers beat MakeMyTrip on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing. It allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, makemytrip.ae, makemytrip.com.sg, us.makemytrip.com, and redbus.in; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, including call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2018, the company had 14 company-owned travel stores and 30 approximately franchisee-owned travel stores. MakeMyTrip Limited serves leisure travelers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurgaon, India.

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.