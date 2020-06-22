Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

MBUU stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $1,521,000.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

