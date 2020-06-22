Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 760,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,687. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 2.01. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $95.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

